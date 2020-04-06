Manipur's first COVID-19 patient recovers, soon to be discharged

Manipur's first COVID-19 patient, who tested positive on March 24 has recovered and tested negative twice on Sunday and Monday.

The 23-year-old medical student was tested positive two days after she returned from London.

"This is the second consecutive negative report in the last two days. She is likely to be discharged soon from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science hospital," said a statement issued by Kh. Sasheekumar Mangang, the additional director and spokesperson of the Manipur health department on Monday evening.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The girl reached Imphal on March 22 but reportedly did not reveal her travel history and so was "picked up" by a team of health workers from her residence in Imphal West district on March 24. Her samples were tested positive at the laboratory of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal and also in NIV, Pune. She was immediately admitted there.

Manipur has reported two COVID-19 positive cases so far. The second person, who returned from the Nizamuddin congregation was tested positive on April 2. He is still in the hospital.