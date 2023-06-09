Manipur's Naga MLAs want status quo in Naga tribal areas

Manipur’s Naga MLAs on Friday said they wished the current arrangement for Naga areas where autonomous councils existed should not be disturbed in any solution being worked out for the conflict-ridden state.

Ten Naga MLAs arrived here after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on June 7.

“We have made no demand to the Centre, but in the event of any arrangement (for creating new administrative areas in line with demands by Kukis), Naga areas should not be touched as it will create more problems,” said Manipur Minister for Water Resources, Relief and Disaster Management, Awangbow Newmai. Addressing reporters at Chumukedima, around 16km from here, the Minister said they told Shah that Naga people should be consulted as they are part of an ongoing peace process with the Centre.

He said the government had assured the delegation that the three major communities in Manipur – Kukis, Meiteis and Nagas- will be consulted and consensus will be sought before arriving at any plan.

“Nagas are peace loving people and we are against any kind of war. We also don’t want our neighbours to engage in a war. As legislators, we are trying our best to bring both the communities into an understanding so that normalcy is restored in the state,” Newmai said.

Newmai appreciated Shah for prompt action to bring the situation in Manipur under control.