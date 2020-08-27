Manjhi meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, may join NDA on August 31

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday held closed-door confabulations with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid speculation of his entry into the NDA. Manjhi, who also heads the fledgling Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), earlier this month dumped the Grand Alliance and is believed to be toying with the idea of merging his pocket organisation with the JD (U) or become another ally of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

“I met Nitish Kumar today. But it was more related to some work related to my constituency,” said Manjhi, refusing to elaborate what transpired between the two leaders.

Reliable sources, aware of the talks, however, told DH that Manjhi has proposed that the HAM was willing to join the NDA if his outfit was allocated 15 Assembly seats (out of 243 constituencies) whenever there were seat-sharing talks within the NDA. Nitish, sources said, has offered him nine to 12 seats and told him to join the NDA by month-end.

“I will let you know about my political plan on August 30,” said Manjhi, when asked about what had actually transpired between him and his mentor Nitish. It is believed that Manjhi will formally join the NDA on August 31.

Manjhi’s induction into the NDA is part of the script being written by the JD (U) strongman Nitish, who is miffed with the LJP president Chirag Paswan. The latter has been targeting the Bihar CM on the issue of poor law and order, migrants’ plight and callous arrangements made to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The entry of first Mahadalit chief minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, into the NDA fold will help Nitish checkmate another Dalit leader Chirag Paswan, who despite being part of the NDA, had been spewing venom on Nitish and tarnishing his assiduously-cultivated image,” averred a senior ruling party leader.