Maoist group threatens to kill BJP MP, JD(U) MLA ahead of Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra'

Ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' in Aurangabad district, a Maoist group has threatened to kill BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh and JD(U) MLA from Goh constituency, Ranvijay Kumar.

The warnings were made on posters that have come up in places across the district.

The group has threatened that they will kill Sushil Kumar Singh if he does not construct a canal in his constituency.

For the MLA, the group said that he will meet a similar end like former Aurangabad MLA Sushil Pandey who died in a land mine blast in 2013.

"Maoists who are lodged in jail or outside are keeping eyes on them. They (Sushil Kumar Singh and Ranvijay Kumar) have to transform their ideology from feudalism to Marxism," the poster reads.

In the wake of the development, the district administration is on alert mode ahead of the Chief Minister's planned visit to Aurangabad and Rohtas on February 11.

Dismissing the threat, Ranvijay Kumar said: "I have been in politics for the last 42 years and fighting against naxal groups. Their existence is no longer relevant now. Naxal groups are ineffective due to the CRPF Cobra battalion, district police and STF. I am not afraid of any such threat."