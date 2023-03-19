Maoist, wanted in 68 cases, arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

A Maoist 'zonal commander', having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Sunday.
Chandan Kumar Kherwar, also known as 'Sanjivan Ji', was arrested from Sikid forest in Herhanj police station area on Saturday, Latehar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said.
Two INSAS rifles, 370 live bullets and seven loaded magazines were among the items seized from him, he said.
He was wanted in 68 cases in Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts, Anjan said.
The government had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest, he added.
