Maoist, wanted in 68 cases, arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Maoist wanted in 68 cases arrested in Jharkhand

Two INSAS rifles, 370 live bullets and seven loaded magazines were among the items seized from the maoist

PTI
PTI, Latehar,
  • Mar 19 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 19:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Maoist 'zonal commander', having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

Chandan Kumar Kherwar, also known as 'Sanjivan Ji', was arrested from Sikid forest in Herhanj police station area on Saturday, Latehar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said.

Two INSAS rifles, 370 live bullets and seven loaded magazines were among the items seized from him, he said.

He was wanted in 68 cases in Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts, Anjan said.

The government had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest, he added.

India News
Jharkhand
Maoists
Maoism

