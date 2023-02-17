Maoists blow up Jharkhand panchayat office

The building was blasted by CPI(Maoists) at Kadamdiha on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • Feb 17 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 16:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A building used as a panchayat office was blown up by Maoists at a village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Friday.

Improvised explosive devices were used for the blast, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The building was blasted by CPI(Maoists) at Kadamdiha on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

The anti-naxal operation launched since January 11 in Kolhan area of the district following tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra who was carrying a bounty of Rupees one crore on his head, was continuing, the SP said.

Maoists
blast
Jharkhand
Explosion
India News

