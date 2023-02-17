Maoists blow up Jharkhand panchayat office

A building used as a panchayat office was blown up by Maoists at a village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Friday.
Improvised explosive devices were used for the blast, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.
Also Read | One killed, two injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Maharashtra
The building was blasted by CPI(Maoists) at Kadamdiha on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.
The anti-naxal operation launched since January 11 in Kolhan area of the district following tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra who was carrying a bounty of Rupees one crore on his head, was continuing, the SP said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube