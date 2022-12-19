Assam: Major anti-encroachment eviction drive under way

Massive anti-encroachment eviction drive under way in parts of Assam

Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at Batadraba

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 19 2022, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 09:29 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

The Nagaon District Administration is conducting a massive anti-encroachment eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur and Kadamoni area in Assam where more than 980 bigha of land has been encroached, ANI reported.

Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at Batadraba.

More to follow...

Assam
India News
Encroachment

