Massive anti-encroachment eviction drive under way in parts of Assam

The Nagaon District Administration is conducting a massive anti-encroachment eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur and Kadamoni area in Assam where more than 980 bigha of land has been encroached, ANI reported.

December 19, 2022

Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at Batadraba.

