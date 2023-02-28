Massive fire at Nagaland market guts over 200 shops

As the building housed structures made of wood, the fire spread fast

PTI, Kohima,
  • Feb 28 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 09:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 200 shops were gutted as a massive fire broke out at the Mao Market in Nagaland's capital Kohima on Monday evening, police said.

The fire was first spotted around 5 pm on the ground floor of the three-storeyed building, they said.

As the building housed structures made of wood, the fire spread fast, they added.

Locals alleged that the fire services failed to arrive in time, further aggravating the situation.

Around 20 fire tenders from across Kohima, including those of the Assam Rifles, and engines from Khuzama and Chumoukedima were brought in to fight the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, police said.

The fire was brought under control after more than two hours, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

The fire ravaged properties worth crores of rupees, officials said, stating that a final estimation is awaited.

The market housed a variety of shops -- vegetables, meat products, groceries, clothing and cosmetics, among others.

India News
Nagaland
Fire

