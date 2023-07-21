Massive fire breaks out in West Bengal's clothing market in Howrah district

A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
No casualty has been reported so far, a senior officer said.
Also Read: Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital
Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.
“It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 12 fire engines reached the spot,” the police officer said.
The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.
The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'The statement that wasn't'
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech