Massive fire in West Bengal's clothing market in Howrah

Massive fire breaks out in West Bengal's clothing market in Howrah district

No casualty has been reported so far, a senior officer said.

PTI
PTI, Howrah, West Bengal,
  • Jul 21 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 09:31 ist
Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at Mangala Haat in Howrah district. Credit: PTI Photo

A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

No casualty has been reported so far, a senior officer said.

Also Read: Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital

Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.

“It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 12 fire engines reached the spot,” the police officer said.

The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.

The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.

India News
West Bengal
Howrah
Fire

