Meghalaya activist gets Mother Teresa Memorial award

The Mother Teresa Memorial Award was conferred upon Hasina Kharbih, a Meghalaya-based activist, in recognition of her 30-year-long work to support livlihoods to check trafficking.

Noble laureates Dalai Lama, Malala Yousafzai, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and voluntary organisation Médecins Sans Frontières are among those who were given the prestigious award in the past.

A statement issued by Harmony Foundation, the international NGO, which offers the award, said Kharbih was given the award for social justice in recognition of her selfless service.

Kharbih, who heads Impulse NGO Network and Impulse Social Enterprise, both based in Shillong, has helped 72,442 survivors of human trafficking not only in the Northeast but also in Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Kharbih has not only helped in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims of trafficking but also implemented skill development programmes for economically weaker women to prevent them from falling prey to trafficking.

For 30 years now, Hasina Kharbhih has been working to provide sustainable livelihood in a safe environment for women and children. What started out as a mission in her home state of Meghalaya has today evolved into a global program that aims to put an end to human trafficking and exploitation worldwide, the statement said.

The award was instituted in 2005 in memory of Mother Teresa, who was canonized a Saint by Pope Francis in the Vatican. Kharbih received the award at a function in Mumbai on Saturday.