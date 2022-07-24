Meghalaya BJP defends Bernard Marak in 'brothel' raid incident, calls it political vendetta

The BJP defended its Meghalaya unit Vice President Bernard N Marak Rimpu a day after police in Meghalaya raided a farmhouse owned by him, claiming that it was being used as a brothel, saying that he became a victim of political vendetta.

"We have spoken with renowned and respected individuals from Tura and surrounding areas and we have come to the conclusion that Marak has been unjustly framed and maligned. It appears that he is a victim of a political vendetta," BJP's Meghalaya unit said in a statement on Sunday.

Police in West Garo Hills district Saturday stated in a statement that five minors, including a girl were rescued from inside dingy rooms of the farmhouse 'Rimpu Bagan' on the outskirts of Tura town during a raid. The children were rescued from unhygienic conditions, police claimed, adding that a minor girl who went missing in February this year had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by some youths inside the farmhouse. Local residents of Tura also lodged verbal complaints with police about immoral activities taking place inside the farmhouse, the police statement said.

BJP has however claimed that 30 rooms on the first floor of the farmhouse were used as homestays while the second floor was used as a hostel for underprivileged children from across Garo Hills.

"These children have been staying since the pandemic and Bernard Marak has been supporting them financially as well. From amongst the children who were taken by the police, five are minors who are supported by Marak and studying in Edenbari School & Auxilium Convent School in Tura," it said. "The general public of Tura would often visit this resort during the weekends for picnics and also staying over. The guests staying at the resort come from respectable families and branding the resort a brothel is highly objectionable and unacceptable," BJP said.

BJP is a minor ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by National People's Party (NPP).

"It is obvious that these allegations have been made to tarnish the image of BJP and state vice President and convener of Garo Hills, Bernard Marak due to his growing popularity in Garo Hills, specifically Tura South. It must be mentioned that a day before the raid was carried out, a NPP youth pasted posters all over Tura maligning Marak. It is also very clear that it is a political vendetta as Marak’s mother’s house was also raided without any warrant," it said.

Police arrested 73 persons during the raid on charges of illegal and immoral activities and asked Marak to surrender to them. Marak was reportedly absconding.

Police also stated on Saturday that more than 25 cases were pending against Marak since 2000 and he was carrying out unlawful activities such as extortion and intimidation of traders in Tura. They alleged that Marak was involved in arms smuggling, prostitution, illegal sale of liquor, lottery, encroachment on other's properties and others.

Marak was the former chairman of the now disbanded militant group, Achik National Volunteers Council (B) and joined politics after signing an agreement with the government.