Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala assembly seat, leads in another; UDP ahead in one

Meghalaya's ruling party NPP on Tuesday won Rajabala assembly constituency, where bypoll was held on October 30, as its candidate Md. Abdus Saleh defeated his nearest opponent Hashina Yashmin Mondal of the Congress by a margin of over 1,900 votes, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The National People’s Party nominee secured 11,823 votes while Mondal got 9,897, he said.

United Democratic Party's Ashahel D Shira secured the third position with 7,247 votes, the CEO said.

NPP's Pyniaid Sing Syiem in Mawryngkneng is ahead of his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki with a margin of 1,816 votes.

The UDP is leading in Mawphalang constituency where its candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh was ahead of Congress' Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by 4,401 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of two Congress legislators – David A Nongrum from Mawryngkneng and Dr Azad Zaman from Rajabala - and of Independent MLA from Mawphlang SK Sunn.