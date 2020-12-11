Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Friday said he tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minister said he is under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms.
I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe.
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 11, 2020
