Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 11 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 14:48 ist
Conrad Sangma. Credit: PTI

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Friday said he tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minister said he is under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms.

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Meghalaya
Conrad K Sangma

