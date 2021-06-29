Meghalaya collecting Rs 153 crore environment compensation from illegal stone miners after NGT petition

Meghalaya slams Rs 153 cr fine on illegal stone miners

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS , Guwahati ,
  • Jun 29 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 19:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Meghalaya government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it imposed a fine of Rs 153 crore as environmental compensation on 133 stone mining units that were operating illegally in the hilly state. 

According to the response to a directive by the NGT, which was issued based on a petition filed by Jitul Deka, an RTI activist, in Assam in 2019, alleging that illegal stone mining was aggravating artificial flood problem in neighbouring Assam's capital Guwahati.

The NGT had earlier asked the Meghalaya government to conduct an inquiry into the allegation raised by Deka.
 
Based on the NGT's directive, the Meghalaya government submitted an affidavit in the tribunal stating that 133 illegal mining units and crushers have been identified and the process was underway to collect environmental compensation worth over Rs 153 crores from them, according to an order issued by the NGT during its hearing on the petition on June 22. 

Deka had complained that because of illegal earth cutting and extraction of stones, sand dust and residuary was blocking the drainage system in Khanapara, the entry point of Guwahati from Meghalaya side and thereby aggravating artificial flood problem in the city. 

Deka had also alleged that the stone mafias were also destroying the environment and ecological balance with the help of government officials in Meghalaya.

"This is a significant development. This proves the allegations I had raised about illegal stone mining," Deka told DH on Tuesday.

Deka is now planning to move another petition in the NGT with a request for the tribunal's intervention for the closure of all the illegal stone mining units.

Meghalaya government had earlier drawn flak over illegal coal mining too.

Meghalaya
National Green Tribunal
illegal mining
Assam

