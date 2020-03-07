Meghalaya Governor compares non-tribals of state with Kashmiri Pandits

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday sought to equate the condition of the non-tribals in the violence-hit state with what the Kashmiri pundits faced in Kashmir valley in 1991.

“I have told the civil servants that the non-tribals in the state are thoroughly in a demoralised state. I got an impression that their condition, their status is something like what the Kashmiri pundits used to be in Kasmir Valley in 1991. Horrible state...after that they had to leave the Kashmir valley,” Roy told reporters in Shillong, where curfew is still on due to the ongoing violence since February 28.

At least four persons have been killed and 10 others injured since violence broke out at Ichamati in East Khasi Hills district. The trouble started between members of the influential Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and some non-tribals following a meeting opposing the CAA. A member of the KSU was allegedly killed in a retaliatory attack by some non-tribals. This led to an attack on non-tribals in other parts including the state capital Shillong.

The administration had eased curfew in Shillong but had to re-impose it on Thursday after another non-tribal was stabbed to death.

This triggered strong fear among non-tribals, particularly those hailing from neighbouring Assam who are engaged in different works. Many had gone into hiding inside the jungles. At least 290 scared workers fled Meghalaya and reached Assam on Thursday.

“I have made it clear that as long as I am the Governor, I will not allow any citizen of India residing in the state suffer from any indignity or fear. I told the ministers two things: first normalcy has to be restored and morals of the non-tribals must be restored,” Roy said.

“One fundamental thing is that we are citizens of the Republic of India, whether we are Khasi, Garo, Bengalis or Sardars. There can not be any discrimination in any part of India, other than what is provided in the law like non-tribals can’t buy land in Meghalaya barring a small part in Shillong,” he said.