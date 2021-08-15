Meghalaya militant encounter: Curfew, internet ban in Shillong

A curfew was clamped in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Sunday evening and use of mobile internet was prohibited following violence in parts of the city since Saturday in which a police team was also attacked.

Unidentified persons pelted stones at police and set fire on a police van as many local residents staged a protest against the recent killing of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, a former insurgent leader.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered two years ago as a leader of HNLC, a militant group was killed in an alleged gunfight on Friday. Police claimed that Thangkhiew had opened fire on a team of security forces and he was killed in retaliation.

Meghalaya police had launched an operation following an IED explosion allegedly by HNLC on Tuesday, in which two persons were injured.

Police claimed they had evidence suggesting Thakgkhiew's involvement in two such blasts recently.

His family members, however, alleged that the former insurgent leader was killed by police in "cold blood." His aides, supporters and some human rights activists staged a protest in Shillong on Sunday demanding the resignation of Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

An order issued by Isawanda Laloo, district magistrate of East Khasi Hills district said the curfew was imposed in Shillong in view of a serious breakdown of law and order, violence, arson and theft. "There is every likelihood of breach of peace which may lead to incidents of causing loss of life and property," it said.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Tuesday.

Ban on the use of mobile internet was also imposed in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts fearing the use of social media to spread violence and tension.