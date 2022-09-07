Meghalaya: NIA files charge sheet against HNLC chief in bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against chief of HNLC, a banned militant group in Meghalaya, and three others in connection with a bomb blast case.

The charge sheet has been filed amid peace talks between representatives of the outfit and the government.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Shillong against chairman-cum-commander-in-chief of HNLC, Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein, Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa, Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng (general secretary-cum-publicity secretary) and Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit. Three are residents of Moulvibazar district in neighbouring Bangladesh, while Emmanuel hails from East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya, the NIA said.

"Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the self-styled finance-cum-socio-cultural secretary of the HNLC," the NIA said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

A case was registered at Lumshnong police station in East Jaintia Hills district on December 13, 2020, after the bomb blast was carried out behind staff quarters of Star Cement factory. The NIA took over the case on March 15 last year.

HNLC on August 3 stated that it "authorised" three of its top leaders to take part in the talk after the government offered safe passage.

HNLC has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya. It was declared a banned organisation by the Centre after it carried out several bomb blasts and extortion in the past. The outfit had in the past expressed its desire to join peace talks but had put forth some demands that were rejected by the government. It had also demanded a separate flag and Constitution for Meghalaya, which kept the peace process stalled.

The talks, however, got a headway after the outfit agreed for unconditional talks to resolve the long conflict.