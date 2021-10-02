Meghalaya Police arrest 11 members of militant outfit

Meghalaya Police arrest 11 members of newly-formed militant outfit

The self-styled chairman of the outfit, Chekam Ch Sangma was arrested from Hawakhana area of the district

Eleven members of a newly formed militant outfit were arrested from Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, police said.

The self-styled chairman of the outfit named Achik National Socialist Council, Chekam Ch Sangma was arrested from Hawakhana area of the district, the police said on Friday.

"Chekham was picked up from Hawakhana on September 25 ... He disclosed during interrogation that he formed the new group with another 25-30 like-minded people,” Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said in a statement.

The SP said 10 others were arrested over the last few days and two guns and a pistol were seized from their possession.

The group was apparently in the process of collecting weapons to start its operations with activities like kidnapping, extortion, Singh said.

"They were in the process of undergoing training after enough weapons were procured. A case has been filed in this regard and an investigation is currently underway,” the SP added.

Many of the arrested persons were earlier associated with various militant groups in the Garo Hills hill region (consisting of five districts in Western Meghalaya).

