Meghalaya Politics live: Congress suffers setback as 12 out of 17 MLAs join TMC

In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, said one of the defecting lawmakers H M Shangpliang. The breakaway group has submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him about their decision, an official said in Shillong. Stay tuned for more updates.
I was already with Mamata, don't need to join TMC, says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy, amemberof the Rajya Sabha,did not switch overto the Trinamool Congress, which of late opened up its door to disgruntled politicians of other parties in its bid to expand beyond West Bengal.“I have already been with her (Banerjee),” he told journalists, as the Trinamool Congress chief welcomed him at the official residence of her nephew and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in New Delhi.
In a major blow to Congress, 12 Meghalaya MLAs join TMC
In a major setback for Congress, at least 12 of the 18 party MLAs led by opposition leader Mukul Sangma have joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), party sources have said.
