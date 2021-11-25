Meghalaya Politics live: Congress suffers setback as 12 out of 17 MLAs join TMC

In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, said one of the defecting lawmakers H M Shangpliang. The breakaway group has submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him about their decision, an official said in Shillong. Stay tuned for more updates.