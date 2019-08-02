Meghalaya ready to hold National Games, 2022: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said a blueprint for hosting National Games- 2022 in the state is ready and the union cabinet's nod is awaited for the proposals sent to it.

The land for holding the Games has been finalised and taken over by the government, he told newsmen here. His statement followed fears expressed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Meghalaya assembly recently that the state may not be able to host the National Games.

It had also asked the government to come up with a blueprint on the preparations for hosting the National Games 2022. The chief minister said that the PAC members may not know all the details of the efforts being made by his government and therefore expressed concern.

But I can assure the PAC, other legislators as well as the people of the state that we are on track, the blueprint is ready, things are moving and we are hosting the games, he said.

Elaborating, Sangma said that two proposals on the main stadium where the inaugural ceremony of the national games will be held and another was the main games will be conducted are at a very advanced stage. These proposals have reached the union cabinet and I hope the Government of India will clear them may be in the next sitting. Things are moving at a good pace, he said and expressed confidence that the state government will be able to host the National Games.