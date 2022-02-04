Meghalaya relaxes age limit to 32 for general candidates, 37 for SC/ST

The Meghalaya government has enhanced the upper age limit for general candidates to 32 years and to 37 years for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for entering the state government services, officials said here on Friday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik in a notification on Thursday gave a nod to the decision made by the Meghalaya government relaxing the upper age limits in the two categories instead of 27 years earlier, the official said.

“The Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to order that the upper age limit for entry into government service is hereby enhanced from 27 to 32 years i.e. he/she must not have exceeded the age of 32 on the first day of the year of advertisement. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes will continue to enjoy a further relaxation of 5 years over the upper age limit of 32 years,” Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said.

The new upper age limits will be applicable in case of all categories of posts except for certain categories of posts as may be notified, she said.

The state government had earlier ruled out age relaxation for recruitment in departments such as home (police), excise registration taxation and stamps, home guards and civil defence, prisons and forests and environment departments where candidates have to be physically fit.

