Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 Covid-19 cases; total rises to 312

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarters here, officials said.

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

The state has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the last two-three days, an official said.

The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half, he added.