Meghalaya reports highest single-day Covid-19 spike

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 Covid-19 cases; total rises to 312

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jul 11 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarters here, officials said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

The state has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the last two-three days, an official said.

The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Meghalaya
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 