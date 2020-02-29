Meghalaya rushes to douse flame of violence in CAA protest

Meghalaya government clamped curfew, imposed restriction on mobile internet in six districts and ordered a quick probe in a bid to douse the flame of violence that broke out soon after an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act meeting in East Khasi Hills district on Friday killing a student union member.

Tension gripped and violence broke out after a member of Khasi Students' Union (KSU) was attacked by a group of persons at the Ichamati area on Friday evening. A KSU member died and several others were seriously injured in the arson that broke out thereafter.

Also read — One dies as anti-CAA protesters attacked in Meghalaya, curfew imposed in Shillong

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters in Shillong that the meeting ended peacefully but the situation turned tense following a clash that broke out thereafter. "We have taken the matter very seriously and have clamped curfew in that affected area. We have also imposed restrictions on the use of mobile internet as a precautionary measure and ordered a probe into the incident. We want to appeal to all to maintain calm and help the administration to nab those who were involved in the death," Sangma said.

Sources said the KSU had held a public meeting to oppose the CAA and demanding introduction of Inner Line Permit system in the state to prevent "adverse impact" of the CAA on tribal population. But a group of residents there, who were apparently supporting CAA engaged in an argument and attacked the student.

Curfew remained in force in Shillong on Saturday in order to prevent the spread of violence.

"Message system like SMS and Whatsapp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, video, and texts and have potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order," said a notification issued by Meghalaya home department.

In a tweet, Governor Tathagata Roy appealed all in Meghalaya, tribal or non-tribal to maintain calm. "Don't spread rumours and don't listen to rumours. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that he is taking all necessary steps, it said.