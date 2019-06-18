Meghalaya to seek support of FM for National Games 2022

The Meghalaya government will soon seek the support of the Union Finance Ministry for hosting the National Games in the state in 2022.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a function held here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he had a brief discussion with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

"She (Nirmala) had asked us to come and meet her with all the detail budgeting and costing which is ready and will be going very soon to meet the Finance minister and I hope we will be getting the support of the ministry also," he said.

The chief minister said that the meeting held with the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju was very positive as he has assured to fully support the state government.

"When I told him (Rijiju) about the National Games which he obviously knew about it, he told me one thing that this is not just your game this is my game also," Sangma said.

Stating that the National Games 2022 will be the pride of the North East region, the chief minister said the state government under his leadership will ensure that "it will be the best National Games ever held".

Efforts are on to create the infrastructure necessary to host the National Games, he added.