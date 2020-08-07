Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark

Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1,000 mark as 13 more people tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The fresh cases pushed the state's Covid-19 tally to 1,003 and the number of active cases to 587, they said.

Of the 13 new cases, eight were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two in Ri-Bhoi district and one each in West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills district, Director of Health Services Aman War said.

The eight cases in East Khasi Hills district include five armed forces personnel while the two cases in Ri Bhoi district are BSF personnel, officials said.

The first Covid-19 case in Meghalaya was detected in mid-April.

Of the 587 active Covid-19 cases, 443 are in East Khasi Hills district which includes 209 personnel of the various armed forces, the health services director said. Ri-Bhoi district has 72 active Covid-19 cases, West Khasi Hills (6), East Jaintia Hills (18), West Jaintia Hills (16), South West Garo Hills (2), West Garo Hills (28) cases and South Garo Hills district (2) cases, War said.

Sixty-six persons have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 411, the official said.

Five persons have died of Covid-19 in the state.

A total of 39,782 samples including 1,720 on Thursday have been tested for Covid-19, the official added.