Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,598 with 63 new cases

A total of 63 more people, including 49 security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,598, a health official said on Thursday.

Fifty fresh infections were reported in East Khasi Hills district, seven in West Garo Hills, five in Ri-Bhoi and one in East Garo Hills, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Forty-one Armed Forces personnel and eight BSF jawans are among the new patients," he said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 730, he said, adding six patients have died so far.

Meghalaya currently has 862 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 515, followed by West Garo Hills (214) and Ri-Bhoi (100), War said.

"Of the 515 active Covid-19 cases in East Khasi Hills district, 210 are security personnel," he said.

More than 44,600 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the official added.