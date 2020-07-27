Men aged between 14 and 45 most affected by Covid-19 in West Bengal

According to a survey conducted by the department of health, out of the 18,541 people who have tested positive for Covid-19, almost 56 per cent are between the ages of 16-45, the majority being men, as reported by the Indian Express.

Almost 75 per cent of these cases were from Kolkata and its adjoining districts.

It is believed that most of these cases are people who travel to and fro work, both in the public and private sector.

“It is evident that after the Unlock period started Covid cases increased in huge numbers in these five districts. This was mainly because of professionals coming to Kolkata from the four other districts, and all are in the age group of 16 to 60 years. To continue their family’s earning, they came out of home and contracted Covid-19,” a senior health official told the Indian Express.

From the beginning of the coronavirus infection, these age groups are most affected. Children are mostly carriers, and they are not coming out of home because schools were closed at the start of the lockdown. In foreign countries, people over 60 years are also productive and dynamic. In India, we basically do not work after 60. Also, these people are mostly stuck in their homes in the post-lockdown period too. So, the chance of them catching the infection decreases,” virologist Dr Suman Poddar told the source.

Dr Poddar believed that these infection statistics are aligned with society’s workforce make-up - with mostly men working.

Epidemiologist Dr Subarna Goswami said, “This survey proves that the virus did not move. Those who are moving by force or by choice they were infected.”