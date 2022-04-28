MHA cancels FCRA licence of two Odisha-based NGOs

MHA cancels FCRA licence of two Odisha-based NGOs

The two NGOs allegedly violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 leading to cancellation of their licence granted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 01:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday cancelled the FCRA registration of two Odisha-based NGOs for allegedly violating various provisions of the law, officials said.

The Heavenly Grace Ministries and the Peoples Organisation For Empowerment Of Tribals (POET) have been barred from receiving funds from abroad.

The two NGOs allegedly violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 leading to cancellation of their licence granted under the law, a home ministry official said.

Also Read | No vested right to claim foreign funds: SC upholds validity of strict regime

The Heavenly Grace Ministries was established in 2001 and works primarily in the domain of employment, housing, education and child and youth development.

The POET works in areas of child care, education, literacy, health, vocational training, rural development and poverty alleviation.

Two days ago, the home ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of two other NGOs — Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide (AAWW).

The government had cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of the law in the last five years — between 2017 and 2021.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ministry of Home Affairs
FCRA
Odisha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

 