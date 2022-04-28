MHA cancels FCRA licence of two Odisha-based NGOs

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday cancelled the FCRA registration of two Odisha-based NGOs for allegedly violating various provisions of the law, officials said.
The Heavenly Grace Ministries and the Peoples Organisation For Empowerment Of Tribals (POET) have been barred from receiving funds from abroad.
The two NGOs allegedly violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 leading to cancellation of their licence granted under the law, a home ministry official said.
The Heavenly Grace Ministries was established in 2001 and works primarily in the domain of employment, housing, education and child and youth development.
The POET works in areas of child care, education, literacy, health, vocational training, rural development and poverty alleviation.
Two days ago, the home ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of two other NGOs — Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide (AAWW).
The government had cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of the law in the last five years — between 2017 and 2021.
