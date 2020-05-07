Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing in Sikkim

Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing in Sikkim

An Mi-17 medium-lift transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing near Mukutang in Sikkim on Thursday due to bad weather, officials said.

All four aircrew of the IAF and two Indian Army personnel on board the chopper are reported to be safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang and it sustained damage in the incident, the officials said.

"An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," an IAF spokesperson said.

