Migrant worker found dead near quarantine centre in Odisha

  • Jun 01 2020, 11:38 ist
A migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai recently, was found dead near a coronavirus quarantine centre in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Brajabandhu Rana(40), a native of Krushnapur village. He was lodged at a quarantine centre in Krushnapur panchayat under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district

After his return from Mumbai, he was kept at the quarantine centre since May 26. However, his body was found near the boundary wall of the quarantine centre this morning, police said.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. Investigation was launched into the matter, police said. 

