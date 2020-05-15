Migrant worker in Odisha hangs self near quarantine centre

A migrant worker, who was lodged at a quarantine centre in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district following his return from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide on Friday outside the facility, police said.
Surendra Behera (38), a resident of Raikama village in the district, was found hanging from a tree near the isolation centre in Baisinga police station area, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Laxmidhar Swain said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Swain said.
Behera, it seems, used a lungi to hang himself, the inspector in-charge said.
The 38-year-old had returned from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh along with wife six days ago. Both of them were placed under quarantine, Swain said.
A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection, the IIC said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.
