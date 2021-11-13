Militant groups claim responsibility for Manipur ambush

Two proscribed militant organisations claimed responsibility for the ambush on an Assam Rifles team, in which seven people including a commander and his family members were killed, in Manipur on Saturday.

In a joint statement, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) claimed that they have carried out the attack on the paramilitary force at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and six-year-old son, besides four personnel of the force were killed in the attack.

