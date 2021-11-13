Militant groups claim responsibility for Manipur ambush

Militant groups claim responsibility for Manipur ambush

Colonel Viplav Tripathi his wife and six-year-old son, besides four personnel of the force were killed in the attack

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 22:52 ist
Injured soldiers being airlifted after their convoy was attacked by militants, in Churachandpur district. Credit: PTI Photo

Two proscribed militant organisations claimed responsibility for the ambush on an Assam Rifles team, in which seven people including a commander and his family members were killed, in Manipur on Saturday.

In a joint statement, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) claimed that they have carried out the attack on the paramilitary force at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son among seven killed by militants in Manipur

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and six-year-old son, besides four personnel of the force were killed in the attack.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
Assam
India News
militant

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

 