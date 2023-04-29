Minorities of Bengal gradually drifting away from TMC: Suvendu

Bengal minorities moving away from TMC: Suvendu

The senior BJP leader claimed that the TMC government has ushered in 'dynasty politics, corruption and politics of appeasement'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  Apr 29 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:09 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI file photo

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the minorities of West Bengal were "gradually drifting away" from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He, however, said in the same breath, "They may not also be in favour of the BJP at present."

Speaking at a meeting of the BJP's minority cell, Adhikari said that minorities had showered votes on the TMC in the last assembly elections.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari dares Trinamool for legal fight

"But now they have started to move away from the TMC. However, they may also not be in support of the BJP at the moment," he said.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that this was the reason Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was resorting to "divisive politics" and raking up the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the TMC government has ushered in "dynasty politics, corruption and politics of appeasement" in West Bengal.

"The BJP wants to bring in development in West Bengal and put an end to dynasty politics. There are around 45 lakh migrant workers from the state who are working elsewhere as there are no jobs here. The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to generate employment. Around 70 per cent of these migrant workers are from the minority communities," he said.

Reacting to the allegation, TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, "Be it minority or majority, everyone has been with the TMC and Mamata Banerjee and will continue to be with us in future."

