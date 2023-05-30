'Will return awards if Manipur's integrity compromised'

Mirabai Chanu, other star athletes warn they'll return medals if peace not restored in Manipur

The warning was issued when Shah was on a three-day visit to Manipur

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • May 30 2023, 20:18 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 22:40 ist
Mirabai Chanu. Credit: Twitter/@mirabai_chanu

Several star athletes from Manipur including Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, in a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, warned they would return their medals if peace and normalcy are not restored immediately in the trouble-torn state. 

Those who signed the memorandum include boxer L Sarita Devi, Padma Awardee weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, and former Indian women football captain Oinam Bembem Devi. Most of the athletes belong to the Meitei community.

The athletes sought steps for clearing the blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) that has severely impacted the transportation of commodities to Manipur. They said prices of essential commodities have shot up due to the blockade on the highway.

Also Read | Congress leaders meet President Droupadi Murmu over Manipur crisis

The warning was issued when Shah was on a three-day visit to Manipur, which has remained in turmoil for the past 27 days. The Home Minister held meetings with leaders of both Meitei and Kuki communities, political parties and others as part of the Centre's efforts to restore peace.  

At least 74 people have died while 35,000 others displaced since May 3 when the riot broke out between sections of the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Also Read | Committed to ensuring peace, says Amit Shah in strife-torn Manipur

Army and other central security forces controlled the riots but sporadic violence since then has kept the state tense. 

Curfew is in force in several parts of Manipur while the mobile and broadband internet services have been kept suspended by the state government since May 3. The NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) has remained blocked by Kuki protesters since then.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News
Amit Shah
Mirabai Chanu
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 