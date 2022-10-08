Miscreants pour acid on man sleeping in Jharkhand railway station

Miscreants pour acid on man asleep in J'khand station

  Oct 08 2022, 22:03 ist
Unidentified miscreants poured acid on the face and leg of a man while he was sleeping near the enquiry counter of Daltonganj railway station, a police officer said on Saturday.

Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police, Daltonganj, Prem Prakash Prasad said Sunil Kumar Yadav (24) was sleeping beside the enquiry counter when some liquid was poured on his face and leg on Friday night.

"As the place of occurrence was beyond the purview of the the CCTV cameras, we have registered a case against unknown persons and began an investigation," Prasad said.

Also Read | Odisha woman chops off husband's genitals, kills him

The OC said Yadav too was unable to narrate the incident clearly.

Yadav, who lives in Kandu Mohalla with his family returned home post preliminary treatment but his family members on Saturday rushed him to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in Medininagar, about 165 km from Ranchi, after his face became blackened and he sustained a grievous leg injury.

The GRP officer said Yadav along with three friends had been to Barwadih and slept in the railway station on his return.

