Missing Arunachal Pradesh youths found in China: Kiren Rijiju

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has confirmed that the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found in China, Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Kiren Rijiju have tweeted.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by the Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju tweeted.



Rijiju is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh and the area from where the give youths went missing falls under his constituency.

The Minister on Sunday said that Indian army had sent a hotline message to the PLA seeking information about the youths, following reports that they were "abducted" by PLA from a place called Sera 7, a remote location near McMahon Line in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Prakash Ringling, brother of Prasad Ringling, posted on Facebook on Friday that five persons under Nacho circle including his brother were abducted by troops of PLA from Sera-7. He also sought the help of the administration and Army to bring them back.