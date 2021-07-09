Missing forest guard's body found in Assam's Kaziranga, family alleges murder

The body of a forest guard, who was missing since July 6, was recovered from the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, as his family members lodged a police complaint alleging that it was a planned murder, a senior forest officer said.

The body of the forest guard, identified as Wahidur Rahman, was recovered from Amarkathani forest camp area after an intensive search operation with the help of elephants and drones, Bagori Range Officer B Dihingia said.

A team of officials of the national park visited the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain cause of the death, he said.

The family of the deceased, who hailed from Chaygaon in Kamrup Rural district, however, lodged an FIR with the Bagori police station alleging that it was a murder, and demanded an impartial investigation, the officer added.