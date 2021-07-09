Missing forest guard's body found in Assam's Kaziranga, family alleges murder

The body of a forest guard, who was missing since July 6, was recovered from the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, as his family members lodged a police complaint alleging that it was a planned murder, a senior forest officer said.
The body of the forest guard, identified as Wahidur Rahman, was recovered from Amarkathani forest camp area after an intensive search operation with the help of elephants and drones, Bagori Range Officer B Dihingia said.
A team of officials of the national park visited the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain cause of the death, he said.
The family of the deceased, who hailed from Chaygaon in Kamrup Rural district, however, lodged an FIR with the Bagori police station alleging that it was a murder, and demanded an impartial investigation, the officer added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts
Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space
Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban
Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit
What you need to know about global minimum tax deal
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art