Mithun supports BJP’s Agnimitra, Naseeruddin for CPI(M)’s Saira in Bengal’s by-elections

The by-elections to two seats in West Bengal - one Lok Sabha, the other an assembly seat - have a Bollywood connection. Besides Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as candidates, actors Mithun Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah have added more punch to the contest by sharing their video messages in support of two other candidates.

On April 12, elections will be held for the Asansol parliament seat, and the Ballygunge assembly seat in south Kolkata. The Asansol seat fell vacant after BJP MP and a former central minister Babul Supriyo resigned last October from his MP’s post, after he joined Trinamool Congress in September.

While the Trinamool has pitched veteran film actor and politician (formerly with the BJP and the Congress) Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, the BJP has fielded Agnimitra Paul, the party’s MLA from Asansol South and a fashion designer.

Mithun has released a video in Agnimitra’s favour. In the video, Mithun states that he shares a “brother-sister” bonding with Agnimitra, who is now a part of his life. “Bring her (vote for her). I speak with a guarantee that she will stand with you all the time,” he said, adding that Agnimitra comes from a good family and doesn’t need money, or anything, and her intent is only to serve the people. “Don’t be afraid; without fear, you will have to vote,” Mithun adds.

After vacating the Asansol seat and joining Trinamool, Babul is contesting from the Ballygunge assembly seat in south Kolkata. The seat was vacated after senior veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee passed away in November last year.

Saira Shah Halim, the niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah, is the CPI (M)’s candidate in the fray, against Babul. Naseeruddin has released a video message in Saira’s support, mentioning that he is not affiliated to, nor has allegiance to any political party. “I am here in a purely individual capacity to support the candidature of Saira Shah Halim,” he said. Appreciating Saira, the actor further states, “ Would you like your representative to be a caring, compassionate, committed person who will work for you, or would you prefer a turncoat opportunist who is also a serial hate monger.”

Reacting to Naseeruddin’s video, Babul posted on Twitter: “We all love & respect Naseeruddin Shah, legend, and now playing a doting uncle, have seen so many of his films, he has received both Padma Shree (Shri) and Padma Bhushan, but sadly he looks very gloomy in this video… seems CPI (M) West Bengal has forced him to record this, but it's adorable.”

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary of the Trinamool, is scheduled to campaign for Babul in a roadshow on Thursday.