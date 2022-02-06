Mizoram agri minister among 1,754 new Covid-19 patients

Mizoram agriculture minister among 1,754 new Covid-19 patients

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.45 per cent from 27.38 per cent on the previous day

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Feb 06 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 21:31 ist
A testing centre in Mizoram. Credit: DH File Photo

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,85,227 on Sunday as 1,754 more people, including a minister, tested positive for the infection, while two fresh deaths pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 623, a health official said. Mizoram had reported 1,777 cases and three fatalities on Saturday.

State Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga tested positive for the infection and has mild symptoms. He is currently under home isolation, the official said.

Aizawl district continued to register the highest number of new cases at 1,013, followed by Lunglei (126) and Mamit (132), he said, adding that the fatalities were recorded in Aizawl and Lunglei.

Also Read — Karnataka reports 12,009 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.45 per cent from 27.38 per cent on the previous day, with 6,632 samples tested for Covid-19. The state currently has 13,348 active cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,507 in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state was 92.45 per cent, and the death rate was at 0.33 per cent. The northeastern state has so far tested over 17.12 lakh samples.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, of whom 6.17 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Aizawl
Mizoram
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 