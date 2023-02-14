Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution opposing any move to implement Uniform Civil Code

The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted an official resolution opposing any move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Home minister Lalchamliana moved the resolution which said "That this House unanimously resolved to oppose any steps taken or proposed to be taken for enactment of UCC in India."

While moving the resolution Lalchamliana that the UCC, if enacted, "would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the religious minorities, including the Mizos."

He alleged that several attempts had been made in the past to implement the UCC but is pending till now due to its "controversial nature."

Read | Mizoram CM presents Rs 14,209 cr zero-deficit budget

In December last year, a private member bill to enact the UCC was introduced by a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, he said.

"The proposed law is pending for enactment in parliament. The propose law aims at imposing a uniform code in the country by marginalising or terminating the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the minorities," Lalchamliana said.

"Although Mizoram has a special provision to protect its social or religious practices, customary laws and procedures under Article 371 G, implementation of the UCC is not healthy for India as a whole," he added.

Article 371G of the constitution states that no act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land, shall apply to Mizoram unless the state legislature by a resolution so decides.

Lalchamliana also alleged that the BJP in 2018-19 had included the implementation of UCC in its election manifesto.

Chief minister Zoramthanga, opposition Congress leader Zodintluanga, Zo People's Legislature Party leader Lalduhoma, lone BJP legislator BD Chakma and ruling MNF member C Lalmuanpuia participated in the discussion on the resolution.

Read | Mizoram forms study group to collect information on border areas

Chakma argued that it was too early to oppose the UCC as it has not been enacted yet.

The BJP legislator said that recently Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question from Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena, had informed the Rajya Sabha that no decision has been taken on implementing the UCC as of now.

Zoramthanga said that it is the right time to oppose the UCC before its enactment.

He said that the UCC, if implemented, "would harm the existence of the country."

Lalduhoma and Zodintluanga strongly supported the resolution.

After a deliberation involving at least four members, Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said that the Assembly has unanimously adopted the official resolution apposing any steps taken or proposed steps to enact the UCC.