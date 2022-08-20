Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits’ dermatologist

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology on his official Instagram handle on Saturday for her daughter’s “misbehaviour” with a doctor earlier in the week, and said that he would, in no way, justify her conduct.

Milari Chhangte, the CM’s only daughter, was recently seen hitting a doctor at a clinic in a purported video clip that went viral on social media.

The incident has sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, with over 800 doctors staging a protest on Saturday, condemning the alleged assault.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter, which helmed the protest, wore black badges to their work places during the day.

Lalhlutthangi Hmar, one of the protesters, told PTI that Chhangte assaulted the Aizawl-based dermatologist on Wednesday on being asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

“We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated,” the association’s Mizoram chapter said in the statement.

The CM, taking to Instagram, said that he had visited the dermatologist and offered an apology.

He also thanked the IMA for not initiating any “stringent action” against Chhangte.

"We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public," the CM said.

Earlier, Chhangte's elder brother, Ramthansiama, had also issued an apology on social media, stating that her sister “went out of control” due to mental stress.

Both Chhangte and the dermatologist could not be contacted for their reaction.