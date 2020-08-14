Mizoram Covid-19 tally reaches 657 with 8 new cases

At least eight persons, including a six-year-old girl, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 657, an official said on Friday.

Of the eight new cases, five were reported from Aizawl district, two from Lunglei district and one from Kolasib district, he said.

The girl has contracted the virus from a Covid-19 patient in the state, the official said, adding that the other seven persons have returned from outside.

The state now has 314 Covid-19 active cases as 343 people have recovered from the disease.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is 52.20 per cent, the official said.

Mizoram has not reported any death due to Covid-19 till date.

According to the Health Department, Aizawl district has reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 377, followed by Lunglei district (105), Siaha (26), Champhai (16), Kolasib (70), Serchhip (10), Lawngtlai (24), Mamit (21), Khawzawl (3), Saitual (4) and Hnahthial (1).

Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts are now Covid-19 free as all the coronavirus patients in the three districts have recovered from the disease, it said.