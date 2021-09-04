Mizoram enrolls nearly 400 children in schools who fled coup-hit Myanmar

Nearly 400 children from Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Mizoram since February this year, have been admitted in schools on "humanitarian grounds" in order to ensure that their education is not hampered due to the displacement.

This comes after 10 MPs belonging to Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), who are also taking shelter in Mizoram, met the state education minister Lalchhandama Ralte in Aizawl with a request to enroll the children in schools.

More than 9,400 Myanmar nationals including 20 MPs and a Chief Minister fled the coup-hit country since the military crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters was launched in February-March this year. The migrants are taking shelter in makeshift camps or with their relatives in Mizoram since then. But education of their children has been affected during the pandemic.

Education minister Ralte told reporters in Aizawl that the children have been enrolled in both government and private schools on "humanitarian grounds" and as per provisions in the Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. He said the RTE Act ensures free and compulsory education to children aged between 6 and 14 years, irrespective of their nationality.

"Although they have not been recognised as refugees by the Centre, we decided to provide them education on humanitarian grounds, and the RTE Act which does not differentiate on nationality," Ralte said.

A circular issued by James Lalrinchhana, director of education in Mizoram on August 31 said Chapter 2 (4) of RTE Act 2009 says children aged between 6 and 14 years belonging to disadvantaged sections have the right to be admitted to schools in a class appropriate to his or her age for completing elementary education.

Mizoram is still reporting hundreds of Covid-19 cases but the the state decided to reopen schools in areas having no coronavirus cases. "Online classes in many such interior places are also not possible due to poor or lack of internet connectivity," said an official.

The Centre had in March asked the northeastern states to prevent possible infiltration from the coup-hit country and take steps for deportation of those who had taken shelter. But Mizoram CM, Zoramthanga refused to comply with the Centre's directive saying it was a responsibility to take care of the ethnic Chin refugees as they are "ethnically Mizo brethren." He said Mizoram can not turn "a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their backyard."

Later Zoramthanga, however, sought PM Modi's financial help as the humanitarian gesture also put pressure on the state's economy.