Mizoram enters India's solar map with first 2-MW photovoltaic plant; more plants being constructed

The Rs 14-crore plant, spread over five acres with 5,340 solar modules, is expected to generate 3 million units and Rs 169 lakh in revenue annually

PTI, Aizawl,
  • Dec 05 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The northeastern state of Mizoram has entered the solar map of the country with the commissioning of the first solar power plant at Tlungvel, an official said on Saturday.

The grid-connected 2-megawatt solar photovoltaic (SPV) plant was inaugurated by the state's Power Minister R Lalzirliana on Friday.

Lalzirliana said besides solar energy, the hydroelectric potential of the state must be harnessed, so that the vision of the Mizoram government with respect to self sufficiency in power can become a reality.

The minister also said solar power plants of 20-MW and 5-MW capacity are under construction at Vankal in Khawzawl district and near Saitual town.

According to an official of the Power and Electricity Department, work on the newly-commissioned solar power plant started in August 2018 and was completed for trial in November this year.

The Rs 14-crore plant, spread over five acres with 5,340 solar modules, is expected to generate 3 million units and Rs 169 lakh in revenue annually, he said.

Mizoram typically imports power from other states as it is not self sufficient, the official added.

