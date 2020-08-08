Mizoram Governor Sreedharan Pillai writes 13 books during coronavirus lockdown

Making "creative use" of the coronavirus lockdown, Mizoram Governor, PS Sreedharan Pillai has penned 13 books including one of the poems titled Corona Kavithakal.

Pillai, who hails from Kerala has already written over 120 books and the 13 written during the lockdown period has been praised by leaders belonging to the ruling and the Opposition party leaders in Mizoram.

Three books, Corona Kavithakal, Republic Day 2020 and Thus Speaks the Governor were released at a function at Raj Bhavan at Mizoram capital Aizawl on Saturday. Chief Minister Zoramthanga released the first book followed by two others by Justice Ajai Lamba, chief justice of Gauhati High Court, via a recorded message. Republic Day 2020 is a compilation of speeches of the President of India and Pillai on the Republic Day celebrations whereas 'Thus Speaks the Governor' is the collection of the Governor's speeches on various occasions.

Ten other books, on topics ranging from Coronavirus pandemic and other social, legal issues and on Mizoram will be released in different parts of the country and abroad, said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

Former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge, Gauhati High Court, Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge, High Court and Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo were among the limited invitees who had attended the function.

Zoramthanga, also a writer hailed Governor's creative venture during the lockdown saying it was the best use of the lockdown period.

Lal Thanhawla said Pillai's works would encourage many and urged him to write more books on English on topics related to Mizoram. "There are very few books in English on Mizoram and so more books should be written about our state to allow people in rest of the country and abroad to know more about our state, people, culture, food habits and tourism," he said.