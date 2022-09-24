Mizoram issues advisory on job offers from Myanmar

The Mizoram government has issued an advisory asking youths to be cautious about some IT companies duping local youths with the promise of jobs in strife-hit Myanmar.

The advisory was issued following reports about some Indian workers being duped by some IT companies resulting in their entrapment in the neighbouring country.

"It has been reported recently, that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities, located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar, are recruiting Indian workers from different places, through their recruiting agents, on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in the IT sector.

After initial recruitment, Indian workers are facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documentation leading to entrapment of Indian workers," the advisory said.

The advisory asked people to be cautious and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents, before taking up any employment abroad. "It is advisable to have all requisite information like job description, company details, location and employment contract duly verified, before accepting any overseas employment, that is being offered," it said.

The Indian Consulate in Mandalay in Myanmar recently informed the Ministry of External Affairs that some private companies are duping youths in Mizoram, where there is a dearth of jobs in the private sector. Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar.