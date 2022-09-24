Mizoram issues advisory on job offers from Myanmar

Mizoram issues advisory on job offers from Myanmar

The advisory was issued following reports about some Indian workers being duped by some IT companies resulting in their entrapment

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Sep 24 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 17:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Mizoram government has issued an advisory asking youths to be cautious about some IT companies duping local youths with the promise of jobs in strife-hit Myanmar.

The advisory was issued following reports about some Indian workers being duped by some IT companies resulting in their entrapment in the neighbouring country.

"It has been reported recently, that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities, located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar, are recruiting Indian workers from different places, through their recruiting agents, on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in the IT sector.

Read | MEA releases advisory following jobs scam in Myanmar

After initial recruitment, Indian workers are facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documentation leading to entrapment of Indian workers," the advisory said.

The advisory asked people to be cautious and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents, before taking up any employment abroad. "It is advisable to have all requisite information like job description, company details, location and employment contract duly verified, before accepting any overseas employment, that is being offered," it said.

The Indian Consulate in Mandalay in Myanmar recently informed the Ministry of External Affairs that some private companies are duping youths in Mizoram, where there is a dearth of jobs in the private sector. Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mizoram
India News
Myanmar

What's Brewing

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 