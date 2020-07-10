Mizoram launches mobile app for farmers

PTI
PTI, Aizwal,
  • Jul 10 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Mizoram government has launched a mobile application for farmers to give them the latest agriculture-related information, an official said.

Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga, who launched the App on Thursday, said that the state government has been making massive efforts to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers, who have been greatly affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

He expressed hope that the new mobile application will be of great help to the farmers.

Lalrinsanga said that the 'farmers helpline', which was launched in April, has greatly benefitted the farmers.

He said that technological and mechanical innovations are highly important to augment farmers income.

The agriculture minister said that technology and mechanisation will ease and help the farmers in different ways.

He said that maize cultivation is being practised in a massive way for the first time in the state under the states flagship programme - Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

The newly launched mobile application will have various features, including information on the cultivation of various crops, the maximum requirement for seeds and estimated total production in first cultivation, and the protection of crops from pest infestation.

The application is available in google playstore. 

