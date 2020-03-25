Mizoram man who returned from Amsterdam tests positive for COVID-19

Mizoram reports first COVID-19 positive case

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Mar 25 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 12:50 ist
A man in Mizoram, aged about 50 years, who recently returned from the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam tested positive for COVID-19.

He had come from Amsterdam on March 16 and had even consulted a doctor. His samples were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where it was found positive on Tuesday evening.

Officials said he was being kept in the isolation ward of a hospital in Mizoram capital Aizawl. Members of his family were also shifted to a hospital for quarantine.

The state Health Department and police have started identifying his contacts for home quarantine.

This is the second COVID-19 positive case in the Northeast. A 23-year-old girl from Manipur, who returned from London was tested positive on Tuesday.
 

