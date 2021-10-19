Mizoram poll watchdog files complaint with DEO over violation of model code of conduct

A church-backed election watchdog in Mizoram has lodged a complaint with the Kolasib District Election Officer (DEO) alleging violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) by political parties during the election campaign in connection with the bypoll to Tuirial assembly seat slated for October 30.

Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), an independent body, filed the complaint with Kolasib District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner on Monday seeking the intervention of the Election department to look into the alleged violation of the MCC by political parties and take necessary action against those involved.

The forum alleged that there were numerous violations of the MCC for the upcoming bypoll to Tuirial assembly constituency. "I have enclosed herewith some video clips and documents showing the corrupt practices of some political parties to prove the violation of... Model Code of Conduct," the petition signed by the forum general secretary Rev R. Lalnuntluanga said.

"I, therefore, request your kind office to take necessary action against those political parties involved for the violation of Model Code of Conduct," the petition added.

Meanwhile, a leader of the forum told reporters that there were numerous violations of the model code of conduct by political parties.

He alleged that some political parties were distributing money and rations to canvass voters, and also bribed voters by helping them through social services.

He further alleged that some parties also organised community feasts.

The MPF was formed in 2006 by various major churches, including Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the hilly state, to monitor free and fair elections.

The forum also works with major civil society organisations like Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) or Mizo Women’s federation and Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP) or Mizoram Elders’ Association.

It organises "common platform", a public meeting for contesting candidates, where they deliver lectures and take queries from the audience.

At least four candidates from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP are in the fray for the bypoll to Tuirial seat, necessitated by the demise of its incumbent legislator Andrew H. Thangliana of ZPM.

Counting of votes will be held on November 2.

Check out DH's latest videos: