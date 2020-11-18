Mizoram ropes in reputed players for campaign to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

With Mizoram fearing a surge in Covid-19 cases during the winter, the state government has roped in the national and international level players from the state for a social media campaign to encourage people to adopt preventive measures to avoid the virus.

Indian women hockey player Lalremsiami, footballers Lalrindika Ralte and Shylo Malsawmtluanga, who played in Indian Super League clubs and international level boxers NT Lalbiakima and John Kenty have been made part of the social media campaign urging people to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus.

At least 72 short messages have been prepared and posted in their social media accounts which include appeal to wear a mask, wash hands, maintain social distance and comply with the standard operating procedures being framed from time to time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"These messages have been recorded in all the languages spoken in the state such as Mizo, Lai, Mara, Hmar, Paite, Nepali, Bru and Chakma, apart from English and Hindi. Social media influencers, singers, artists, sportspersons, athletes and footballers have been roped for the social media campaign. They posted the messages on their social media accounts at 9 am on Wednesday," an official statement said.

The campaign is part of Jan Andolan being carried out across the country to prevent Coronavirus infection.

The campaign comes when Mizoram reported an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths reported in the past one month.

"For a long time, the state did not have death or serious cases and most cases were mild or asymptomatic cases. But with winter closing in, and five deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last one month and increase in symptomatic cases, the challenge will increase," said an official.

Total Covid-19 cases in Mizoram reached 3481 of which 504 are still active while the state reported five deaths so far.